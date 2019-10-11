SBP’s forex reserves rise

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased to $7.757 billion during the week ended October 4 from $7.741 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.992 billion, compared with $15.003 billion in the previous week. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.235 billion from $7.262 billion.