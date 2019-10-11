close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

SBP’s forex reserves rise

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased to $7.757 billion during the week ended October 4 from $7.741 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $14.992 billion, compared with $15.003 billion in the previous week. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.235 billion from $7.262 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business