Stocks rise on renewed hopes of monetary policy softening

Stocks on Thursday rallied as investors rolled up valuations on speculations that easing cut-off yields of the government securities have provided the central bank with enough leverage to loosen its monetary stance by some notches in its next review meeting, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index put on 1.50 percent or 503.96 points to close at 34,027.70 points, while KSE-30 grabbed 1.33 percent or 208.76 points to end at 15,963.52 points.

Of 400 active scrips, 247 were up, 132 down, and 21 were unchanged. As many as 261.561 million shares were traded today, compared to 237.676 million yesterday. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Bullish trend continued amid higher trades in the quarter-end earnings season at the PSX”.

Expectation for deliberations and expansion of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects, ADB (Asian Development Bank) approval on $2.7 billion financing, and hopes that Pakistan was likely to maintain its status at FATF (Financial Action Task Force) meeting later next week led the market to a bullish close, Mehanti added.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “The market gained strength because of the recent downward correction, which made share price valuation attractive”. Moreover sentiment got support from the key financial indicators like a rather stable domestic currency versus dollar, shrinking current account deficit, and some inflows that are visible in the debt market, Tariq added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “A closing above 34,000 points bodes well for the market supporting the index which might lead to gain of nearly 500 more points”.

Furthermore, a decline in the cut-off yields in Wednesday’s auction of government bonds showed the interest rate had now peaked off, Ahmad added. “Currently share prices are still at attractive levels because of the profit numbers arrived recently which showed growth despite a sluggish trend witnessed in economy during the previous year,” he said.

The stocks mostly drew strength because of an ease in the cut-off yields of treasury bills. Three-month treasury bills went down by 4 basis points to 13.689 percent, six-month securities by 29 basis points to 13.55 percent, while one-year bills fell by 38 basis points to 13.468 percent.

Arif Habib Limited, in their market analysis, said, “Activity was observed across the board, but was mainly contributed by banking and cement sectors”. Expectation of further increase in per bag cement price gave way to optimism in cements, while improvement in fixed income portfolio for the banks also engaged Investors, the brokerage said.

“Volumes improved over the last day…mainly contributed by chemical sector, which performed consecutively to reach a turnover of 49.4 million shares, Arif Habib Limited reported. The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs277.55 close at Rs5828.55/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, Rs113 to finish at Rs2,420/share.

Bhanero Textile, down Rs28.50 to close at Rs912.50/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs18.01 to close at Rs1599.99/share, were the top losers. Lotte Chemical emerged as the volume leader with 26.796 million shares, gaining Rs0.53 to end at Rs16.01/share. International Steels Limited recorded the lowest the turnover with 5.889 million shares, but gained Rs0.43 to end at Rs43.93/share.