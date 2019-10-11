Hamilton warns Ferrari not to snub Vettel to ‘ramp up’ Leclerc

SUZUKA, Japan: Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that Sebastian Vettel was now “clearly not” number one at Ferrari but warned against the team “ramping up” support for rookie Charles Leclerc ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s botched team orders at the previous race in Russia two weeks ago handed Hamilton a surprise victory after Mercedes had trailed Ferrari on the timing sheets all weekend. Vettel ignored team instruction several times to hand back the lead to Leclerc at Sochi.

The German’s retirement with a mechanical problem and a virtual safety car then enabled Hamilton and Bottas to secure the top two steps of the podium. Both Leclerc and Vettel were at pains Thursday to point out that all was now “clear” between them and Ferrari.

But the major beneficiary of their spat, Hamilton, has been keenly watching the antics of the Maranello team. “It’s an interesting dynamic they have there because obviously Seb was number one and now clearly not,” Hamilton told reporters at Suzuka. A relaxed Hamilton, though, did not seem bothered by Hagibis, categorised as “violent”—the highest level on the Japan storm scale, even if it causes qualifying to be shifted to Sunday morning.