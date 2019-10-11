close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
AFP
October 11, 2019

Suspected IS radical stabs Indonesian security minister

World

AFP
October 11, 2019

JAKARTA: A suspected IS radical stabbed Indonesia’s chief security minister as he was exiting a vehicle on Thursday, leaving two deep wounds in his stomach and injuring three others in an assassination attempt on one of the country’s most powerful political figures.

Television images showed security officers wrestling a man and woman to the ground outside a university in Pandeglang on Java island after the attack on Wiranto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. Berkah Hospital spokesman Firmansyah said the 72-year-old former military general may need surgery for his two stomach wounds, but was conscious and in a stable condition. Wiranto — who police have said was one of several targets in a failed assasination plot earlier this year — was later rushed by helicopter to the capital Jakarta.

The other three victims — a local police chief and two aides — had non-life-threatening injuries.The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Syahril Alamsyah and Fitri Andriana, 21. Their relationship was unclear.

