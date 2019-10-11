Turner painting unveiled on Britain’s new £20 note

LONDON: The design of the new £20 banknote featuring JMW Turner has been unveiled — and will celebrate the artist and his legacy “in all their radiant, colourful, evocative glory”, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

The new polymer note, which contains sophisticated security features, will be issued for the first time on February 20 2020, as the notes leave cash centres and enter general circulation. Carney said: “As the new Turner £20 testifies, money can be a work of art in everyone”s pocket.” The new note depicts Turner’s celebrated painting the Fighting Temeraire — a tribute to the ship HMS Temeraire which played a role in Nelson”s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

It was voted the nation’s favourite painting in a 2005 poll run by BBC Radio 4.Other features of the new banknote include the quote: “Light is therefore colour”, taken from an 1818 lecture by Turner referring to the use of light, shade, colour and tone in his pictures.

Turner’s signature from his will, the document with which he bequeathed many of his paintings to the nation, also appears on the new banknote. The existing £20 note is the most common of the Bank’s notes in circulation, and also the most forged, making up around 88 per cent of detected banknote forgeries in the first half of this year according to Bank of England statistics.

The Bank said the new note is “the most secure Bank of England banknote yet”.It incorporates two windows and a two-colour foil to thwart counterfeiters.Like the polymer £10, the new £20 note will contain a tactile feature to help vision impaired people identify the denomination.

The new note will join the Sir Winston Churchill £5 and the Jane Austen £10.A new £50 note, featuring Alan Turing, will follow in 2021. People can carry on spending the current paper £20 notes, featuring the economist Adam Smith for now, and the Bank said that notice will be given six months ahead of legal tender status of the paper £20 being withdrawn. The design of the new note was launched at Turner Contemporary in Margate.