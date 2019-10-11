Flagship case appeal: NAB seeks IHC permission to submit documents

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved a miscellaneous application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to submit documents in an appeal challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference.

The NAB stated that it wanted to submit documents pertaining to tax and property of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, and his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in accordance with the record of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The same documents had been submitted to the trial court, it added.

The bureau said the annual record of British and United Arab Emirates-based companies owned by the accused was also part of the documents, adding the court had ordered on June 25 for submission of the said documents.

The NAB prayed the court to attach the documents with its appeal against the acquittal of Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference. Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted the miscellaneous petition of former prime minister Sharif regarding video leak scandal of ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

An IHC’s division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, issued a written order regarding the hearing on Sharif’s plea. The order stated that Sharif had submitted a petition to review the additional evidence in his appeal against Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference judgment, adding the paper books of the case had been prepared and shared with the respondents. The court sought reply from the NAB within two weeks.