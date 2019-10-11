Foreign funding case

ECP rejects PTI’s pleas for secrecy in scrutiny

Ag Online

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected four applications filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case against the party.

The ECP also directed a special scrutiny committee to continue its investigation into the same case, and ordered the parties concerned, including the PTI, to appear before the committee on October 14.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan had examined a report prepared by the scrutiny committee and had adjourned the hearing till October 10. The bench observed that the scrutiny committee had found details of 23 accounts held by the PTI.

In the four applications, the PTI’s counsel had taken a stance that false speculations on the media were meant to defame the party’s reputation and had demanded from the ECP to ensure prevention of information leakage. The party’s counsel further pleaded the bench to take a stern action on spreading false information about the matter.