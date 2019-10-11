Johnson, Varadkar say could ‘see pathway’ to Brexit deal

BIRKENHEAD: Boris Johnson and Irish premier Leo Varadkar have said they can “see a pathway” to a possible Brexit deal. Following more than two hours of talks at a country manor on the Wirral, the two leaders said they believed a deal was “in everybody’s interests”. In a joint statement, they said they would now “reflect further” on their discussions while their officials would continue to “engage intensively”.

“Both continue to believe a deal is in everybody’s interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal,” the statement said. “They agreed to reflect further on their discussions and that officials would continue to engage intensively on them.”

The meeting at the 19th-century Thornton Manor was seen as a last chance for Johnson to save his hopes of getting agreement on a Brexit deal ahead of next week’s crucial EU summit.In their statement, the two leaders said their discussions had concentrated on the “challenges” of future customs arrangements and “consent” in Johnson’s Brexit blueprint.

The Irish and other EU governments have objected to proposals to take Northern Ireland out of the EU customs union—along with the rest of the UK—meaning the return of customs checks on the island of Ireland.

They have also voiced strong concern about proposals in the plan for the new arrangements to require the consent of the Stormont Assembly, effectively handing a veto to the DUP. The statement said Varadkar will now consult with Brussels while Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will meet the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday. The cautiously upbeat statement comes at the end of a week marked by acrimonious exchanges between London, Dublin and Brussels in which the negotiations appeared close to collapse. Briefings by anonymous No 10 sources accused Varadkar of backtracking on previous commitments to try to find a deal and of refusing to negotiate.

And following a heated telephone call between Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, they claimed the EU was making it “essentially impossible” for Britain to leave with a deal.

Time remains tight, however, if there is to be an agreement in place for EU leaders to sign off at their summit on October 17 and 18 which would enable Johnson to take Britain out of the EU on October 31 with a deal.