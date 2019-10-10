Child injured in Orakzai grenade blast

HANGU: A child sustained injuries in a blast at home in Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said. They said that a 12- year-old Mahirullah was playing with a grenade at his home in Uthmankhel when it went off, leaving himinjured.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The police started investigation after registering the case.