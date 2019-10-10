The favoured ones

This refers to the letter ‘What is going on?’(Oct 6) by Erum A Baig. The PTI is not the first government doling away favours to a chosen lot of bureaucrats; previous governments had already set up this tradition.

If these increments were given on outstanding performance, what criteria were used to determine the merit? Would hundreds of equally deserving officials left out consider this act as an injustice? Wouldn’t they be frustrated and de-motivated due to this perceived nepotism? It seems that all the examples of mismanagement are being set in Punjab.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad