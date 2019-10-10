Diplomatic merit

Recent events following India’s annexation of IOK and our near failure to get support for submitting a resolution at the UNCHR Geneva expose the loopholes in the capacity of those assigned diplomatic posts to represent our country. These are indeed difficult times where even our so-called brethren were not even forthcoming about supporting us. We should be grateful to China, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia etc which stood by us in condemning atrocities against eight million Kashmiris. It is indeed an uphill task for the diplomatic corps posted at various capitals all over the world to achieve. Pakistan is neither a superpower nor an economic giant to indulge in such luxuries like sending individuals on a quota basis instead of merit and skills to foreign capitals. National interests dictate that only the best and most qualified be given these foreign assignments.

Elected civil governments do make a few political appointments, but in doing so they must ensure that best are nominated. Perhaps it is time to reassess the shortcomings of reserved quotas in civil bureaucracy, foreign service and heads of state-owned corporations and the toll that takes on this country.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore