A cement factory

Eloquent speeches are delivered by experts within the country and from abroad, highlighting the devastating adverse side effects of emission of poisonous gases from sources like cement factories etc. It is pertinent to mention that a huge amount of water is consumed during the manufacturing of cement, thus causing underground water depletion. A huge amount of money is spent on these seminars but the recommendations of the experts are disregarded and bylaws are violated.

A cement factory has been proposed on area of an Afghan refugee camp at village Palai. We approached the DCO of the Malakand district but nothing has been done. The worrisome point is that there are seven villages situated at a maximum distance of one to three kilometres from the proposed cement factory and more than one hundred thousand people are living in them and would be exposed to the harmful gases in exchange of just four to five hundred class 4 category jobs. It is worth mentioning that there are no hospitals in these villages except dispensaries. We humbly request the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of this matter.

Professor Engr Abdul Jabbar

Peshawar