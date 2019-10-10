close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
October 10, 2019

Dengue pandemic

Newspost

 
October 10, 2019

The dengue pandemic has raised serious concerns across the country with thousands affected. The mosquito-borne disease has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan. Our government attributes the outbreak to prolonged monsoon rains, while the opposition has accused the government of not taking timely steps to prevent it.

No vaccine can protect against dengue fever. Only avoiding mosquito bites can prevent it. I hope the government takes serious steps to control dengue all over the country.

Muhammad Abubaker Khan

Rawalpindi

