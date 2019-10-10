Dengue pandemic

The dengue pandemic has raised serious concerns across the country with thousands affected. The mosquito-borne disease has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan. Our government attributes the outbreak to prolonged monsoon rains, while the opposition has accused the government of not taking timely steps to prevent it.

No vaccine can protect against dengue fever. Only avoiding mosquito bites can prevent it. I hope the government takes serious steps to control dengue all over the country.

Muhammad Abubaker Khan

Rawalpindi