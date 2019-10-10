Quality education

Education is a basic need for a nation to develop. Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children. According to a Unicef report, 22.8 million children aged between 5 and 16 years of age are out of school.

Sadly, they think that education is only for the rich. I request the government of Pakistan to take notice of this and assure quality education for every child.

Abrar Moosa

Karachi