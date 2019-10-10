Japan typhoon could hit Rugby World Cup, Grand Prix

TOKYO: A super typhoon among the most powerful in decades was set to hit Japan this holiday weekend, weather officials warned on Wednesday, and could severely disrupt both the Rugby World Cup and Formula One Grand Prix.

Typhoon Hagibis, currently classed as “violent”—the top end of Japan’s storm scale—is on track to directly hit part of Japan’s east coast, possibly barrelling straight into Tokyo on Saturday, although it may weaken significantly by then.

It could wreak havoc on the Rugby World Cup being hosted in Japan, potentially washing out several key games. Practice for the Japan Grand Prix also starts on Friday in the western city of Suzuka. An official from Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the storm is currently as strong as four of the biggest typhoons to hit Japan in recent decades, including Faxai, which struck the Tokyo region last month causing widespread damage in the Chiba area.