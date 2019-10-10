Scots set up Japan quarter final showdown

SHIZUOKA, Japan: Scotland will play Japan for a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a 26-point haul from Adam Hastings helped them to a nine-try, 61-0 thrashing of Russia on Wednesday.

A Scottish side boasting 14 changes from the team that beat Samoa 34-0 last week easily outgunned a Russian side ranked 20th in the world and which had suffered three defeats in their three previous Pool A games (Japan 30-10, Samoa 34-9, Ireland 35-0).

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had no option but to rest the likes of big guns Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Blade Thompson and Johnny Gray, with only a four-day turnover before the game against Japan in Yokohama on Sunday.

Townsend’s bet on a largely second-string side producing enough to seal the win paid off, however, with Hastings—son of legendary former captain Gavin—running the show with aplomb at Shizuoka’s Ecopa Stadium.

The result leaves Scotland on 10 points in Pool A while unbeaten hosts Japan have 14 and Ireland—who play Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday — 11. Only the two top sides will advance to the knock-out phase.“That’s stage one of a two-stage week completed,” Townsend said.