Wales weather Fiji storm to reach quarter-finals

TOKYO: Wales weathered a furious Fijian onslaught to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, sending Australia through in the process, as Scotland thrashed Russia to set up a showdown with hosts Japan.

With approaching Typhoon Hagibis threatening to cause havoc with this weekend’s final pool games, the Welsh found themselves in a storm of their own before emerging from a physical battering with a 29-17, bonus-point win.

The result guarantees Wales and Australia’s progress from Pool D, which the Welsh top by three points ahead of their remaining game against Uruguay. Australia play Georgia on Friday.“Look, that was tough. They’ve got some unbelievable individuals and we just had to stay in it,” said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

“We’ve got a tough four-day turnaround to Uruguay. I think the medics are going to be working pretty hard in the next 24-48 hours. But pleasing to get that bonus-point win,” he added. With the pool stage culminating this weekend, officials warned that Hagibis, currently classed as “violent”—the top end of Japan’s storm scale—is on track to hit parts of Japan’s coast, possibly barrelling straight into Tokyo on Saturday.

England and France are due to play their final Pool C game on Saturday in Yokohama, adjacent to Tokyo. If the game has to be moved, Oita in Japan’s south-west is the most likely alternative venue, a source close to the French camp told AFP.

World Rugby is due to give an update on the situation on Thursday. The typhoon could also affect this weekend’s Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, west of Tokyo.In Pool C, Oita was treated to an end-to-end clash marked by heavy challenges and a sickening, accidental blow to the head which ended Wales fly-half Dan Biggar’s involvement.

Josua Tuisova smashed through three defenders to score Fiji’s first try before Kini Murimurivalu made it 10-0 after just eight minutes, with Ben Volavola missing both conversions.

But Josh Adams leapt high to gather Biggar’s cross-field kick and get Wales on the board, and he dotted down again to make it 14-10 at the break as Tevita Cavubati and then Ken Owens spent time in the sin-bin—the first two of four yellow cards in all.

In a breathless second period, Fiji were awarded a penalty try and Biggar—who failed a head injury assessment just 10 days ago—was apparently knocked groggy after an aerial collision with Liam Williams.Replacement fly-half Rhys Patchell kicked a long-range penalty to square it at 17-17 before Adams completed his hat-trick with an acrobatic touch-down in the corner. A Gareth Davies break through midfield released Williams to seal the win at 29-17.