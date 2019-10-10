Zakaria urges UK businessmen to explore Pak investment potential

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the overseas Pakistanis and investors from the UK to explore the investment potentials and opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan economy, particularly information technology, which has a promising future.

“Pakistan offers enormous opportunities due to its geo-strategic location in the region and the present government has initiated investment-friendly policies and incentives, created conducive business environment, besides opening up various sectors of the economy for investors, including information technology, which has a promising future,” he said while speaking as chief guest at an event organised by JumpStart Pakistan at the High Commission here on Tuesday evening.

He said the government has a strategy and set a direction to facilitate investors, including foreign investors, by providing them better opportunities in order to exploit huge natural resources for the development of the country. “Foreign investors are doing profitable businesses in Pakistan as compared to other neighbouring countries in the region,” he remarked.

Highlighting the information technology sector in Pakistan, he said the country has produced 300,000 IT professionals and 20,000 professionals were annually adding in the sector creating a big market for investors.

He said several international companies and global enterprises like IBM, Bently, S&P Global, etc. have established global consulting services centres, research and development facilities in Pakistan.

He called upon the business community, particularly the UK investors, to take maximum benefit from the investment opportunities being offered in Pakistan in order to foster greater collaboration, innovation and best business practices to forge stronger links between the UK and Pakistan in technology sector. “Pakistan offers win-win opportunities for foreign investors”, he remarked.

The High Commissioner said Pakistan has become the centre of gravity in terms of investments due to its strategic location and a hub for trade and investment in the region, adding countries like China, US, UK, Germany, UAE and Turkey have been making huge investments in Pakistan.

He assured JumpStart Pakistan of every possible support and help in their efforts for promotion and development of IT sector and other businesses in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Asad Hussain, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO); Khurram Zubari, Chief Executive Officer; and Amjad Pervez, Chairman JumpStart Pakistan said the country offers tremendous opportunities for investments in various sectors — including IT, education, health, technology, tourism, agriculture, creative industry, finance and precision engineering.

They announced that JumpStart Pakistan will be organising week-long Global Enterprise Conference 2019 from November 1 at Lahore and Islamabad with the theme “LIFT Pakistan 2019: Creating robust sustainable ecosystem of enterprise for a strong and prosperous Pakistan”.

A number of British-Pakistani business community members and representatives of JumpStart Pakistan attended the event.