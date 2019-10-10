Judges detention case" IHC dismisses Musharraf’s plea over ‘non-pursuance’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition of former president Pervez Musharraf seeking to remove the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) in judges’ detention case.

The petition was dismissed by the bench due to non-pursuance of the case by the petitioner. A division bench comprising IHC’s Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on the petition of the former president and subsequently dismissed the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench of the IHC had ordered adding the ATA sections in the judges’ detention case against the former Army chief. An anti-terrorism court has already declared Musharraf as proclaimed offender due to continuous non-appearance in the case. A case was registered against the former president for confining 60 judges of the superior courts for more than five months after imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.