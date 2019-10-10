ML-I railway project finalised with China, says Sheikh Rashid

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have finalised the multi-billion dollar Main Line-I (ML-I) project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said here on Wednesday.

“I held a meeting with my Chinese counterpart this morning and finalised the project,” he told media at Diaoyutai State Guest House. Ahmed is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s delegation currently visiting China.

While expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Khan for taking great interest in the project, he said the ML-I happens to be an important project for Pakistan Railways and it got a real shape after 14 years. The minister said he has also shared copies of a feasibility report of ML-2 (Fast Train) project with his Chinese counterpart.

“We are planning to start work on ML-2 project soon after the completion of ML-I in the next three to four years,” he said. He added after completion of ML-I, the train speed would increase from 65-105 km/h to 120-160km/h, besides increasing freight volumes from six to 35 tons per year by 2025, and raising the railway’s share in freight transport from less than 4 per cent to 20 per cent.

Ahmed said the length of railway track from Karachi to Peshawar would be around 1,800 kilometres and the new signaling system would be installed. There would be no crossing on the new track and all the existing railway crossings would be abolished after completion of the ML-I project, he added.