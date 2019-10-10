Turkey launches assault on Syrian Kurds

RAS AL-AIN, Syria: Turkey launched an assault on Kurdish positions in northern Syria on Wednesday with air strikes and explosions reported near the border.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the attack on Twitter, labelling it “Operation Peace Spring”. Moments later, a cloud of white smoke rose over the Ras al-Ain border area, an AFP correspondent said, adding that warplanes could be seen flying overhead.

“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area,” Erdogan wrote, adding that the operation would target Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group (IS).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that Turkish air strikes had hit the Ras al-Ain area. Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported shelling of Kurdish militant positions in the border town of Tal Abyad. Syria’s Kurds called up civilians on Wednesday to defend against the assault, while President Donald Trump insisted the United States had not abandoned its Kurdish allies who were a crucial ally against IS. Trump was widely seen as giving a green light at the weekend, ordering the pullback of US troops from the Turkey-Syrian border which had served as a buffer. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Erdogan to “think carefully” before any offensive in a phone call. But Ankara says the assault is necessary to curb the power of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) due to their ties with Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

Turkey also wants a “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border where it could send back some of the 3.6 million refugees it hosts from the eight-year civil war. Kurds have been girding for combat as Turkey sent a large convoy of troops and vehicles to the border area overnight. “We announce three days of general mobilisation in northern and eastern Syria,” Kurdish authorities in northern Syria said, urging all civilians to “head to the border with Turkey... to resist during this delicate historical moment”.

They said they would hold their erstwhile US ally and the whole international community responsible for any “humanitarian catastrophe” that unfolds. The Kurds say Ankara’s real goal is to dilute their demographic dominance of the northeast with an influx of mostly Sunni Arab refugees from other parts of the country now living in southwestern Turkey.

In Ras al-Ain, Kurdish-led security forces set up new checkpoints and stockpiled tyres to set alight to blur the vision of Turkish military pilots, an AFP correspondent reported. Ras al-Ain was one of the places from which US troops withdrew on Monday.

Kurdish authorities in the town called for protesters to gather at the border later on Wednesday and hoisted flags on tents. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, diplomats said on Wednesday. The closed door meeting, set for Thursday (today) morning, was requested by Belgium, France, Germany, Britain and Poland, they said.