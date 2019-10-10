close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
Sugar Mills case: Maryam, cousin’s judicial remand extended till 23rd

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas till October 23, in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein Maryam and Abbas were produced upon expiry of their judicial remand period.At the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah submitted that investigation was in progress in connection with money laundering charges. He assured the court of submitting the reference as soon as possible and sought extension in the judicial remand of Maryam and her cousin.

He told the court that the bureau had decided to investigate PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in connection with the case. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till October 23. The judge allowed defence counsel’s request for meeting with Maryam in an adjoining room for consultation.It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion, as a large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court.

