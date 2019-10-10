Talks with FBR fail: Traders announce shutter down on 28th and 29th

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) failed on Wednesday, following which the traders called for a shutter down on October 28 and 29, Geo News reported.

APTA President Ajmal Baloch said the condition of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for purchase was unacceptable, adding the government might go ahead with whatever action they wanted.

The traders gathered earlier in the day outside the office of the FBR to protest. They said they were paying taxes but were against the documentation.Earlier this month, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said the condition of CNIC for purchase of over Rs50,000 could be relaxed for one month, but it would never be withdrawn.