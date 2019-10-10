close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
October 10, 2019

All rickshaws to run on battery within next 3 to 5 years: Fawad

October 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that manufacturing of rickshaws to be run on battery has entered into its last stages.

The Minister claimed that such 10000 rickshaws would be on road within 6 to 8 months. He took to twitter and claimed that complete ban would be imposed on all engine rickshaws in Pakistan within the next 3 to 5 years because a huge number of battery rickshaws would come on roads as an alternate. Earlier Fawad Chaudhry had showed himself running battery based rickshaw and motorcycle.

