‘Azadi March against govt policies’

TAKHT BHAI: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former lawmaker Maulana Shujaul Mulk said on Wednesday that the October 27 Azadi March was being staged against the government’s flawed policies.

Addressing a press conference at Takhtbhai Press Club, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had befooled the people in the name ‘Tabdeeli’, adding, the country was on the verge of collapse due to the flawed policies of the government.

Holding the government responsible for uncertainty, price-hike, unemployment, flawed policies and alleged deal on Occupied Kashmir, he said their march and sit-in in Islamabad would prove a referendum against the government.

He alleged that the government had been conspiring against the religious seminaries and Islam, adding due to their non-serious policies Pakistan now stood alone in the Islamic world.

The JUI-F leader warned that the march would be peaceful but the situation could change if hurdles were created in their way.

“This is something like jihad to topple this corrupt and incapable government,” he maintained.

Allama Muhammad Siddique, Maulana Qari Ishtiaq Haqqani and Johar Ali were also present on the occasion.