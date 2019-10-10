Fowler keen to stamp mark in A-League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Robbie Fowler’s first season as a coach gets underway this weekend when Australia’s ailing and expanded A-League kicks off, with the Liverpool great keen to stamp his mark on a Brisbane Roar side that struggled last year.
While Fowler was briefly player-coach of Thai club Muangthong United, and has worked extensively at Liverpool’s academy, he has no other senior coaching experience. But he knows the A-League well after spells with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory at the end of his playing career and described himself as a “good, reliable, safe option” when he was appointed.
Nicknamed “God” by the Anfield faithful, Fowler has already tasted success, helping the Roar win the pre-season Surf City Cup, ahead of Glory and the Newcastle Jets.
Their attacking flair in that event bodes well for the new season and a tough opening game away against last year’s runner-up Perth. “We can still iron out a few things, but for the most part I thought we were good - it’s a good little victory,” Fowler said of the Cup win.
“We have got plenty of character and plenty of good lads who are willing to put a shift in,” he added. Fowler has a handful of fellow Britons in his squad, including former Birmingham City midfielder Jay O’Shea and towering centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey, who joined from Carlisle.
SYDNEY: Robbie Fowler’s first season as a coach gets underway this weekend when Australia’s ailing and expanded A-League kicks off, with the Liverpool great keen to stamp his mark on a Brisbane Roar side that struggled last year.
While Fowler was briefly player-coach of Thai club Muangthong United, and has worked extensively at Liverpool’s academy, he has no other senior coaching experience. But he knows the A-League well after spells with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory at the end of his playing career and described himself as a “good, reliable, safe option” when he was appointed.
Nicknamed “God” by the Anfield faithful, Fowler has already tasted success, helping the Roar win the pre-season Surf City Cup, ahead of Glory and the Newcastle Jets.
Their attacking flair in that event bodes well for the new season and a tough opening game away against last year’s runner-up Perth. “We can still iron out a few things, but for the most part I thought we were good - it’s a good little victory,” Fowler said of the Cup win.
“We have got plenty of character and plenty of good lads who are willing to put a shift in,” he added. Fowler has a handful of fellow Britons in his squad, including former Birmingham City midfielder Jay O’Shea and towering centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey, who joined from Carlisle.