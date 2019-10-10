close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
AFP
October 10, 2019

Fowler keen to stamp mark in A-League

Sports

AFP
October 10, 2019

SYDNEY: Robbie Fowler’s first season as a coach gets underway this weekend when Australia’s ailing and expanded A-League kicks off, with the Liverpool great keen to stamp his mark on a Brisbane Roar side that struggled last year.

While Fowler was briefly player-coach of Thai club Muangthong United, and has worked extensively at Liverpool’s academy, he has no other senior coaching experience. But he knows the A-League well after spells with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory at the end of his playing career and described himself as a “good, reliable, safe option” when he was appointed.

Nicknamed “God” by the Anfield faithful, Fowler has already tasted success, helping the Roar win the pre-season Surf City Cup, ahead of Glory and the Newcastle Jets.

Their attacking flair in that event bodes well for the new season and a tough opening game away against last year’s runner-up Perth. “We can still iron out a few things, but for the most part I thought we were good - it’s a good little victory,” Fowler said of the Cup win.

“We have got plenty of character and plenty of good lads who are willing to put a shift in,” he added. Fowler has a handful of fellow Britons in his squad, including former Birmingham City midfielder Jay O’Shea and towering centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey, who joined from Carlisle.

