Survey of unassessed properties ordered

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey of unassessed and under-assessed properties by the end of the year. Presiding over a meeting held at Circuit House to review performance of Excise & Taxation Department Faisalabad division in connection with collection of different taxes under Excise department, the minister asked the officials concerned to improve their performance regarding achieving the targets of tax recoveries in one week. The minister urged officers to do follow up of recovery campaign and to visit field for the supervision and monitoring to the recovery process. He also checked the individual performance each and every official and directed that the certificate should be submitted by Excise Inspectors that all properties had been assessed.