13 new dengue suspects admitted to Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Thirteen new dengue suspects were admitted to Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday.

According to health officials, now the numbers of under treatment dengue suspects at the hospital are 38 and test reports of seven suspects are awaiting.

According to dengue focal-person Dr Attaur Rehman, all the dengue suspects are kept at dengue isolation ward at the hospital.

He said the doctors have discharged three of them during the last 24 hours after their recuperation.

The health officials said dengue surveillance teams and police have arrested two tyre shop owners and 11 dengue related cases are registered against the dengue regulations’ violation.

ANTI-DENGUE REVIEW MEETING HELD: Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) (ADCG) Hamza Salik held an anti-dengue meeting to review the performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams. He ordered the health authorities to monitor the anti-dengue steps personally. He asked anti-dengue surveillance teams to seal restaurants if dengue larvae are found in their premises.

The meeting was told that anti-dengue surveillance teams had checked 3,540 points and registered 100 cases against shopkeepers on charges of ignoring anti-dengue SOPs.