close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 10, 2019

Two shot dead

National

A
APP
October 10, 2019

SARGODHA: Two people were shot dead while two others injured in Jauharabad and Kalor Kot police limits Wednesday. M Ashraf of M Yaro Khel along with his cousins Abdul Sattar and Ghulam Abbas were travelling by a car when accused on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Quaidabad. Ashraf died on the spot. Meanwhile, some accused gunned down Rana Kaleem of Kalor Kot and fled.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan