Two shot dead

SARGODHA: Two people were shot dead while two others injured in Jauharabad and Kalor Kot police limits Wednesday. M Ashraf of M Yaro Khel along with his cousins Abdul Sattar and Ghulam Abbas were travelling by a car when accused on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Quaidabad. Ashraf died on the spot. Meanwhile, some accused gunned down Rana Kaleem of Kalor Kot and fled.