Two shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Two people were shot dead while two others injured in Jauharabad and Kalor Kot police limits Wednesday. M Ashraf of M Yaro Khel along with his cousins Abdul Sattar and Ghulam Abbas were travelling by a car when accused on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Quaidabad. Ashraf died on the spot. Meanwhile, some accused gunned down Rana Kaleem of Kalor Kot and fled.
SARGODHA: Two people were shot dead while two others injured in Jauharabad and Kalor Kot police limits Wednesday. M Ashraf of M Yaro Khel along with his cousins Abdul Sattar and Ghulam Abbas were travelling by a car when accused on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Quaidabad. Ashraf died on the spot. Meanwhile, some accused gunned down Rana Kaleem of Kalor Kot and fled.