Thu Oct 10, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Specific categories: Ban lifted on transfer of schoolteachers

National

Our Correspondent
JHANG: Punjab School Education Department Secretary Iram Bukhari Wednesday lifted the ban on transfers and postings of schoolteachers of specific categories. According to a notification, transfer of schoolteachers have been allowed under the categories of divorced, widows, disabled, married, wedlock and mutual transfer. The notification mentioned that all kinds of transfers/postings will be completed through the E-Transfer System of School Education Department. The schoolteachers who are interested in availing transfer facilities should apply through E-Transfer System by using mobile apps and computer systems.

