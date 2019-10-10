Specific categories: Ban lifted on transfer of schoolteachers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Punjab School Education Department Secretary Iram Bukhari Wednesday lifted the ban on transfers and postings of schoolteachers of specific categories. According to a notification, transfer of schoolteachers have been allowed under the categories of divorced, widows, disabled, married, wedlock and mutual transfer. The notification mentioned that all kinds of transfers/postings will be completed through the E-Transfer System of School Education Department. The schoolteachers who are interested in availing transfer facilities should apply through E-Transfer System by using mobile apps and computer systems.
