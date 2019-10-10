Boy killed, two injured as shutter falls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured when an iron shutter of a shop fell on them on Sheikhupura Road on Tuesday night. According to Rescue 1122, Amir of D-Type Colony, Farhan (26) of Manzoor Park and Ali (14) of Mohallah Shamsabad were standing under the shutter of the shop when all of sudden it fell on them. As a result, Ali died on the spot while two others were injured.
