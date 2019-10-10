close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Fazl wants to use madrassa students for political survival: Firdous

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

LAHORE: PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to use the madrassa students for his political survival but patriots will never become part of any move meant to harm Pakistan.

Talking to media Wednesday during her visit to APTMA Office, Firdous said instead of becoming part of any agenda aimed at damaging the country, the nation should stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative of prosperity and progress. To a question, she added that Maulana’s acts would only create political polarisation, adding those who only believed in personal gains and had their own agendas and were extending support to the JUI-F chief. She said the premiere had not targeted any specific institution but his narrative was against corruption and to bring the looted wealth back to the country.

She said the prime minister had taken all possible measures to address the challenges faced by the textile sector and APTMA also didn’t disappoint him. She further said those

opposing the government now had never achieved any progress while in power as the exports in their tenure were zero percent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan