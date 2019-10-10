Fazl wants to use madrassa students for political survival: Firdous

LAHORE: PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to use the madrassa students for his political survival but patriots will never become part of any move meant to harm Pakistan.

Talking to media Wednesday during her visit to APTMA Office, Firdous said instead of becoming part of any agenda aimed at damaging the country, the nation should stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative of prosperity and progress. To a question, she added that Maulana’s acts would only create political polarisation, adding those who only believed in personal gains and had their own agendas and were extending support to the JUI-F chief. She said the premiere had not targeted any specific institution but his narrative was against corruption and to bring the looted wealth back to the country.

She said the prime minister had taken all possible measures to address the challenges faced by the textile sector and APTMA also didn’t disappoint him. She further said those

opposing the government now had never achieved any progress while in power as the exports in their tenure were zero percent.