Defensive Misbah not fit for T20 coaching: Basit

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Test cricketer Basit Ali calling Misbahul Haq a defensive person believes that he cannot be a good coach for a T20 format of the game.“Misbah-ul-Haq can’t prove himself in T20I cricket due to his defensive mindset,” said Basit in a private television interview,

Basit discussed Pakistan’s dismal performance against second-strength Sri Lanka side in the T20I series which they lost 2-0 with one match to go.“See, I am sure that under Misbah Pakistan can’t achieve good results in the shorter format of the game. He has a defensive mindset and I know him very well,

“He can be a strong coach for Pakistan in Tests as he had proved himself often in red-ball cricket,” the former cricketer highlighted.Talking about giving yet another chance to Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad, Ali straight-forwardly asked the think tank to say goodbye to such players.

“If you remember that during the World Cup 2019 I had said to put aside Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik as there is a lot of talent in Pakistan. I repeat the same thing for Akmal and Shahzad,” he concluded.Shahzad and Akmal once again failed to get off the mark. Akmal couldn’t make a single run in two matches while Shahzad managed to score just 17 in two innings.