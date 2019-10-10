National Games torch visits Lahore

LAHORE: Carrying a message of peace, tolerance and harmony, the 33rd National Games torch Wednesday marched from Masjid Wazir Khan, Delhi Gate towards Hazoori Bagh on the footsteps of Badshahi Masjid and Lahore Fort.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mahmood said that the entire activity is being held to spread the message Pakistan is a peace loving country.The POA Secretary General said it was for the first time in country’s sports history that the National Games torch is traveling across the country.

The 33rd National Games will be held in Peshawar between October 26 and November 1.Presidents, Secretaries of various sports bodies and players were present on the occasion. The torch reaches Islamabad on 13th October (Sunday).

Provincial Secretary Sports Nadeem Mehboob was the chief guest on the occasion.Later the torch was placed at Hazoori Bagh before being taken to a round provincial metropolis in a specially decorated ‘Rangeela Rickshaw’ and returned to the same place in the evening.

He further said National Games torch would be displayed at the Lahore College for Women (LCWU) during a special ceremony on October 10 at 11:00 am while the torch would be presented to the POA President Arif Hassan during the POA’s general council meeting in the presence of the media representatives at 7:30 pm on the same day.The journey of the National Games torch had started from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi before it traveled to Quetta (Balochistan).