National U-19 tourney in full swing

LAHORE: Bowlers dominated the second day’s play of the National U-19 three-day second round matches, as Aamir Ali, Akthar Shah took five wickets each, while the star performer of the day was Haris Jamal Khan for his eight wickets in an innings for Southern Punjab on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the second day were dismissed for 286 in 78.2 overs against Central Punjab at LRCA Ittefaq ground in Lahore. Haris Khan top-scored with a 126-ball 94 which included 15 fours and three sixes. Salman Khan Jr contributed 56 runs off 92 balls with six fours and two sixes. For Central Punjab, Saad Bin Athar took four wickets for 74 in 25 overs, while Umar Eman grabbed three wickets for 31.

In reply, Central Punjab in their second innings were 89 for one in 21 overs, when stumps were drawn. M Huraira scored unbeaten 55 off 69 balls laced with eight fours.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Northern after resuming their innings on 29 for no loss in eight overs scored 309 for eight in 83 overs. Hasan Abid Kiyani top-scored with 114-ball 66 with six fours, while Abdul Faseeh chipped in with 59 off 163 balls with six fours. The duo contributed 155 runs for the opening wicket. Ziad Khan also contributed a 70-ball 51 laced with four fours and a six. For Balochistan, Akthar Shah grabbed five wickets for 85 runs. In return, Balochistan U-19 in their second innings were 12 for no loss in nine overs, when stumps were drawn. At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Sindh in their first innings against Southern Punjab were dismissed for 176 in 54 overs after resuming their innings on the second day at three for no loss in three overs. M Taha top-scored with 33 off 56 balls with five fours. For Southern Punjab, slow left-arm Haris Javed grabbed eight wickets for 37 runs in 15 overs.

In reply, Southern Punjab were 59 for seven in 39 overs in their second innings when stumps were drawn. Sindh’s Aamir Ali took five wickets for 18 runs, while Zeeshan Zameer grabbed two wickets for 18.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 v Central Punjab U-19, LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore: Central Punjab U-19 251 all out, 77.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 62, Bilal Munir 44, Ali Mustafa 40; M Amir Khan 3-49, Shahid Aziz 2-19, Saqib Jamil 2-28, M Ali 2-71) and 89-1, 21 overs (M Huraira 55 not out, Saad Bin Athar 33) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 286 all-out, 78.2 overs (Haris Khan 94, Salman Khan Jr 56; Saad Bin Athar 4-74, Umar Eman 3-31).

Balochistan U-19 v Northern U-19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Balochistan U-19 294 all out, 81.1 overs (Ubaid Ullah 98, Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 97; Mehran Mumtaz 5-56, Mubasar Khan 3-62) and 12-0, nine overs v Northern U-19 309-8, 83 overs (Hasan Abid Kiyani 66, Abdul Faseeh 59, Ziad Khan 51; Akhtar Shah 5-85)

Sindh U-19 v Southern Punjab U-19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Southern Punjab U-19 227-9, 83 overs (Abdul Hadi 98 not out, Faizan Zafar 33; Aamir Ali 3-54, Arish Ali Khan 2-42, M Makki 2-44) and 56-7, 39 overs (M Faizan 15 not out; Aamir Ali 5-18, Zeeshan Zameer 2-18) v Sindh U-19 176 all-out, 54 overs (M Taha 33; Haris Javed Khan 8-37).