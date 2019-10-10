Sarfraz to lead Sindh in National T20 Cup

KARACHI: Sindh coach Azam Khan during a press conference at the National Stadium on Wednesday, announced that Sarfraz Ahmed will serve as Sindh skipper for the National T20 Cup which will be played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad from October 13 to 24.

There will be a break of the first-class cricket during the same event. As many as six cricket associations teams will feature in the slots which will be held on single league basis. The leading four sides will make it to the semifinals which will be held on October 23. Sindh coach Azam Khan on Wednesday hoped that his side would live up to the billing.“Our team is very good as far as T20 cricket is concerned,” Azam Khan told ‘The News’ after holding a news conference here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have good players. We have Hasnain, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Sarfraz himself is playing, Kashif Bhatti is there, Asad Shafiq and Saud Shakeel. Its good combination of youth and experienced. I think these boys should play good cricket,” Azam said. About the format Azam said there would be little chance of a comeback in such an event.

The head coaches of the rests of the cricket associations will announce their squads on Thursday (today) during news conferences.

Sindh squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Mirza Ahsan Jamil, Omair bin Yousuf, Mir Hamza, Saad Ali, Waleed Ahmed.