IPC Ministry orders inquiry into one-day show spending

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) reacting to a news item appeared in The News asked the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to furnish complete details of Rs one million spent on the mini one-day show meant for the special athletes.

The mini event that started one evening on September 3 and concluded the next (September 4), saw total mismanagement in handling boarding and lodging of special athletes.In a letter addressed to Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the IPC Ministries section officer Mohsin Jaffari (S-1) called for a complete break up of all the expenditures on the Games that lasted for only 15 hours.

Mismanagement and raw handling were seen at the peak on the part of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for hurriedly disorganized two-day event for Special and Para Olympics athletes at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The restricted event meant for only 150 athletes that was given the name of Games was so ill planned that at just couple of hours before the start of the opening ceremony, the venue was shifted from Rodham Hall to Jinnah Stadium.So raw was the handling that special athletes who always require special caring and handling were never been given a befitting welcome to participate in the mini event. Some of the Para Olympics athletes and their handlers were seen complaining about the breakfast and boarding and lodging.

When The News approached Arif Ibrahim, Director General PSB who was in Lahore Wednesday in connection with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) meeting, said that good amount of money was spent on giving cash incentives and medals to the participating athletes. “We are about to send the details of the money we have spent on the Games. We have given cash incentives and medals to special athletes. The good amount of the money we spent there. All details would be sent to the Ministry.”

It is not clear yet, that the medals winners were given incentives through cheques or cash. A very limited group of special athletes received these incentives as in majority of games, only two special athletes competed.