SL agrees to play one Test in Pakistan

LAHORE: Sri Lankan Cricket Board has agreed to play one Test of the two-match rubber in Pakistan, it was learnt here on Wednesday. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani during a press conference on the sideline of the first T20 match, said that he will renegotiate with Sri Lanka to play the Test series in Pakistan instead of UAE after their officials declared the arrangements of security perfect.

It has been learnt that SLC has agreed to play one of the two Test matches in Pakistan and is not in a mood to stay here for a long duration of time. They are of the point of view that as they are not allowed free movement during their stay in Pakistan, it would be better to play one match of the longer version in Pakistan and that too in Karachi.

Sri Lanka is to play a two match series against Pakistan in December and now one of them will be played most likely at Karachi. But PCB is hopeful of hosting Sri Lanka for both the matches in Pakistan with one at Karachi and the second at Lahore otherwise one match will be played in UAE.