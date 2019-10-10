President Alvi attends Pink Ribbon ceremony

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showing support to breast cancer awareness has joined hands with Pink Ribbon and turned the Gaddafi Stadium into pink.

A ceremony was held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which was attended by Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.The President pinned pink ribbons on both team captains, while players and match officials donned the ribbons over the course of the match and even the PCB officials, sponsors and media personnel were also ribboned.

The stumps for the last T20I of the ongoing series were also branded in pink. Brand sponsors also turned their hoardings pink in the ground. The PCB encouraged fans to wear pink.Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

As many as 12,000 ribbons were distributed among the crowd and 750 pink coloured shirts were also distributed among the spectators in various stands. One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.