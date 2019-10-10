Argentina shock USA

KUMAGAYA, Japan: Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez showed Argentina what they had been missing with a masterful first-half performance Wednesday, as the eliminated Pumas restored some pride with a 47-17 win against the United States at the Rugby World Cup.Sanchez was controversially left out of the matchday 23 for the crunch match against England last Saturday, which Argentina lost 39-10, resulting in their first pool-stage exit since 2003. But the Stade Francais playmaker ran the show against the US, getting Argentina off the mark.