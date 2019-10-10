Foreigners feel Pakistan safe for int’l events

LAHORE: The Sri Lankan team’s visit to Pakistan is not only a good omen for its cricket but will also help the country in reviving international cricket in true sense.

One wonders how long Pakistan will have to wait for hosting the leading teams of the cricketing world including Australia, England, New Zealand, India and others will turn to Pakistan for Test and limited overs matches. The executives from the Australia and England cricket boards have confirmed their visits to the country for security assessment for the possible tours of teams to Pakistan.

The Wednesday was the last day of the last and third T20 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was a present surprise to see the security as well as facilities for the cricket fans on way to Gaddafi Stadium. As I have long association with cricket organisation and have served as member of organizing committees of one-day and Test matches both at national and international level, I was really impressed to see the fantastic arrangements made by the organisers of the Pak-Sri Lanka T20 series from all the points of the city towards Gaddafi Stadium for the fans. The fans, including a number of foreigners, turning to Gaddafi Stadium didn’t experience any unnecessary hurdle and their journey to their respective destinations turned out to be tension-free and joyful. They were checked only at two points without facing any problem while they also enjoyed their journey towards their enclosures in air-conditioned busses.

Some of the foreigners were of the view that they were satisfied with the arrangements for the T20 matches in Lahore and said that the foreign teams should not hesitate in visiting Pakistan for the international matches. Lastly, the security measures are now necessary to avoid any terrorist activity or mishap.

The people, blaming the PCB and government for the number of check points and tight security, should understand the reason that it is for the safety of the guests as well as the public. With taking such steps gradually and holding international events one after another, Pakistan soft image in the world will improve and the country will hosting the full-fledged international tours of all the top class teams in near future.