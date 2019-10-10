close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
AFP
October 10, 2019

California turns off power to millions to prevent wildfires

World

AFP
October 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Rolling blackouts affecting up to 800,000 customers began Wednesday in parts of California as a utility company switched off power because of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires.

Pacific Gas & Electric, which announced the three-phase deliberate power outage, is working to prevent a repeat of a catastrophe last November in which power lines it owned were determined to have sparked California´s deadliest wildfire ever. In that inferno, 85 people died and a town called Paradise was virtually destroyed. The company has been found responsible for dozens of other wildfires in recent years, too.

