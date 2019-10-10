close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

China, Pakistan to improve access to assistive technology

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding on Improving Access to Assistive Technology was signed between the Ministry of National Health Services and the Chinese Disabled People’s Federation (CDPF). The landmark agreement will benefit millions of disabled persons, not only in Pakistan and China, but in all countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The MoU was one of the three MoUs signed by the two countries during the PM’s visit to China. Having signed the agreement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza hoped that Pakistan’s emerging industry in this area would also benefit through industrial cooperation. China has the world’s largest assistive technology industry. “This will further enhance the existing bilateral relations, friendship and cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of Public Health and Medical Research to promote health services for the welfare of the people of Pakistan,” he stated.

China has the largest number of disabled people (86 million). Pakistan has championed the cause of assistive technology globally and continues to successfully lead efforts to advocate for access of those in need across the world. The Pakistan-led resolution on Improving Access to Assistive Technology was passed by World Health Assembly in 2018. Dr. Zafar will also be speaking at a high-level event on assistive technology today (Thursday) in Beijing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan