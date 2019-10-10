Successful trip

The visit to the UN by our PM has been more than successful. Meeting with seventy heads of states in seven days should be a record. Getting many countries to support our point of view is also an achievement. Talking to the US president, eye to eye without my humiliation, has also made us proud.

The speech in the UNGA was also one of the best delivered by any head of state. It included not only the Kashmir issue but negation of false propaganda and artificial Islamophobia by the west. The Kashmir issue and description of Modi as a successor of Hitler has never been more convincing as explained by our premier. Third, it is true that our relations with the US have never been better in the last twenty years, as these are now; and that too with an anti- Islamic US president like Trump. The plan to establish a joint TV channel by Malaysia, Turkey and Pakistan is also an achievement. Moreover, the responsibility given to Pakistan to act as a mediator between Iran and the US and Iran and Saudi Arabia is also an honour for Pakistan. Well, skipper you have again won the match for Pakistan. We now expect that you will win the match against poverty, unemployment and low literacy; for this we are waiting.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Chaklala