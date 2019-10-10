EOBI goes digital

KARACHI: The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has launched EOBI Transformation Initiative (ETI) with the aim to radically changing the focus from claim-based to service-oriented model, an official said.

“This initiative is to enable innovative, flexible, mobile, and multi-channel capabilities to provide the maximum customer service capabilities to its stakeholders, improving contributors experience with EOBI, its data quality and data leveraging,” the official said. The official said the EOBI had invited Expression of Interest from consultants to support end-2-end customer service capabilities enhancement for maximum efficiency and flexibility for its stakeholders with optimal digitisation of data and services.

“As part of its responsibility in the Ease of Doing Business Sprint-IV, EOBI with the cooperation of Board of Investment, State Bank of Pakistan, and SECP has taken the initiative of online payment facility for its contributors,” the official added.