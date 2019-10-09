Market vacated

PESHAWAR: The district administration Tuesday vacated the Afghan Market from shopkeepers in Firdous to comply the court order. An official said that one Shaukat Kashmiri had moved the court with claim of ownership of the property in Firdous. The official said the court gave the verdict in his favour. He added that a heavy contingent of police and the district administration vacated the market from the shopkeepers in compliance with the verdict of the court. Heavy contingents of police on the occasion maintained the law order to avoid protest by the shopkeepers. The president of the union was briefly held but later released.