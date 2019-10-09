Khattak says assemblies to complete constitutional term, come what may

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday the present assemblies would complete their constitutional term, come what may.

“The opposition political parties should be mindful of the ground realities. The PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still the most popular party in the country. The opposition should stop criticizing the present government,” he said while speaking at public meeting at Nowshera Kalaan.

KP Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Ahad Khattak, Riaz Ali, Malik Aftab Khan, Sajjad Paracha, Aslam Shah and focal person for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Adnan Khan, were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said the era of catchy slogans and false promises was over now. “Our opponents have nothing concrete to say against us. The people can no longer be cheated by the slogans of roti, kapra aur makaan and Pakhtun nationalism,” he added.

The defence minister said Imran Khan had been launching a jihad against corruption in the last 22 years. He said those who had resorted to loot and plunder were facing accountability nowadays.

Defending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pervez Khattak said the present chairman of the anti-graft body was named after the mutual consultation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said the PML-N and PPP during their tenures had registered corruption cases against each other. “The NAB chief is simply taking actions as per those cases but the PTI government is being blamed for that which is not fair,” he added.

The defence minister accused the PML-N and the PPP government of pushing the country into Rs 30,000 billion foreign debt. “The past rulers shifted the wealth abroad,” he alleged.

Pervez Khattak said there were price hike and unemployment in the country but the economic situation was not as bad as being portrayed by the opposition. “We have inherited the poor economy but we are heading in the right direction. The economic crisis will end within a year,” he assured. The minister said youth were an asset to the PTI. “It was because of our young supporters that the PTI was able to form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and at the Centre,” he pointed out.

Pervez Khattak expressed gratitude to the people of Nowshera for electing him and his other family members in various elections from time to time, thus giving them the opportunities to serve them selflessly.

He said he got approved Rs 5 billion funds for gas supply to the Nowshera district and Rs 3.3billion had been approved for improving the power supply to address the issues of electricity shortfall and low voltage.

The defence minister praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level in his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Imran Khan has exposed to the world the real face of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has unleashed a reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding the Indian rulers were facing the world pressure on for their atrocities in the held valley.