Rugby World Cup

Typhoon changes course, heads nearer Tokyo

Ag AFP

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon that organisers have warned could impact the final weekend of the Rugby World Cup pool stage has changed course, leaving forecasters and pundits wondering which games might be affected and who could benefit. According to the latest modelling from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Super Typhoon Hagibis is now projected to clip southeastern Japan, near Tokyo and Yokohama.

This is a significant change from Monday’s forecast, when the storm was expected to make landfall in Japan’s far southwest. However, such radical changes in direction are not unusual for typhoons nearing Japan, which sees around 20 per year. Hagibis could also continue its easterly track and miss Japan altogether. “The Honshu main islands will see heavy rains from as early as Friday, and the peak of the bad weather will be on Saturday and Sunday,” JMA official Yoshinori Muira told AFP.

Hagibis is currently classed as “violent”—the JMA’s highest classification, with gusts as strong as 270 kilometres per hour (165 miles per hour). It is forecast to weaken before it nears Japan but will still be “very strong”. If the current forecast holds, the danger would appear to be lower for crunch games in the southwest (Ireland-Samoa on Saturday in Fukuoka and Wales-Uruguay on Sunday in Kumamoto).