Wales wary of Fiji’s giantkiller reputation

OITA, Japan: Wales will look to ramp up their performance to another level against Fiji on Wednesday (today), amid constant reminders of their costly loss to the Pacific islanders in the 2007 World Cup.

A late try to Fiji 12 years ago and Wales crashed out of the tournament while still in pool play. It was a shock result that is now the stuff of legends in Fiji, and an ongoing nightmare in Wales where there were instant repercussions, with coach Gareth Jenkins sacked immediately.

Then fly-half Stephen Jones is now Wales assistant coach and has been hammering home the message that they cannot afford to ease up.“It’s a huge disappointment when you get knocked out in the group stages,” he recalled. “It highlighted what Fijian rugby is all about. Give them space and time and they move the ball well and have an offloading game and put you under pressure.”

After wins already in Japan over Georgia (43-14) and Australia (29-25), a shock loss to Fiji would not this time end the tournament for Wales, but it would make it harder for them to claim the top spot in Pool D.

Although they have already beaten their biggest threat Australia, Jones said that performance was not good enough and they have to lift their game.