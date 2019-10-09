Murray to make Grand Slam return at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray will make his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open in January, a year after career-saving hip surgery, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The British three-time major winner has been slowly working his way back to fitness and is now ranked 289th, up from 503rd just a week ago. The 32-year-old won his opening match at the Shanghai Masters on Monday, beating Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero in three sets, following a quarter-final appearance in Beijing last week. With his confidence seemingly growing by the day, Australian Open organisers said the former world number one had committed to extending his comeback into the majors in January.

“Confirmed: Andy Murray will return to compete at the #AusOpen in 2020,” they tweeted. The official Australian Open website said Murray “will return to the main draw with a protected ranking of number two and restored physical powers”. World number one Novak Djokovic said it was “pleasantly surprising” to see Murray back following hip-resurfacing surgery. “Regardless of his ranking currently, he is a great champion and one of the greats of this game,” the reigning Australian Open champion said at the Shanghai Masters.Murray has made the final five times at Melbourne Park, losing four times to Djokovic and once to Roger Federer.